Swiss shares are set to open slightly higher on Thursday, in line with European markets, although could remain under pressure in thin pre-Christmas trade as doubts remain about a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 11 points to 5,816 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

FORBO

H.B. Fuller Co said it has agreed to buy Swiss firm Forbo's industrial adhesives business for 370 million Swiss francs ($395 million) in cash, enhancing the U.S. specialty chemical maker's position in the adhesives industry.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuoni is expanding its presence in Namibia with the purchase of Royal Tours.

* Swisslog Manfred Schuster resigns as member of Swisslog's Board of Directors

ECONOMY

Swiss parliamentarians renewed their calls for the central bank to weaken the franc further and shift its 1.20 per euro cap as a downturn looms, but voted against laying the groundwork for negative interest rates in a bid to tame the currency.

