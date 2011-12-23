Swiss shares were set to climb at the open on Friday, ahead of a
long holiday weekend and tracking gains on Wall Street.
A drop in U.S. weekly claims for jobless benefits to a
3-1/2-year low as well as improvement in U.S. consumer
sentiment in December had boosted U.S. stocks on Thursday.
The blue-chip SMI was set to rise 46 points to 5,883
points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse received a reprimand from the Swiss bourse SIX
for breaching the rules governing the disclosure of management
transactions.
For more, click on
ROCHE
Roche said on Friday its medicine Avastin received EU
approval for the treatment of women with newly diagnosed,
advanced ovarian cancer.
For more, click on
NOVARTIS
The European Medicines Agency said it would review the use
of aliskiren-containing medicines after blood pressure drug
Rasilez made by Novartis was shown in an independent
study to increase the risk to patients with heart or kidney
problems.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuoni is expanding its presence in Namibia with
the purchase of Royal Tours, which generated turnover of 1.4
million Swiss francs in the year 2010/2011, pending approval
from the competition authorities.
* Services Industriels de Geneve buys 15.05 percent of
Energiedienst Holding from EnBW Energie
Baden-Württemberg AG.
*Swisslog said Manfred Schuster has resigned as
member of Swisslog's Board of Directors.
* Final NAV for ALTIN AG as at 30 November 2011 was
$64.28.
* The Board of SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG has become
aware that the company has been charged by the Chairman of the
Board of Directors with personnel and other expenses which have
arisen through improper separation of private and company
expenses.
* Crealogix s ells its transport & logistics
business.
ECONOMY
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks