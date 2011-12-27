ZURICH Dec 27 Swiss shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, in line with European markets, as better-than-expected U.S. macro data on Friday gives markets an end of year fillip.

The blue-chip SMI was set to rise 25 points to 5,919 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse will continue to pay out a dividend to shareholders but must heed tough new capital requirements, the bank's chief executive said in an interview with a Swiss newspaper published on Tuesday.

PETROPLUS

Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus said some $1 billion in uncommitted lines under its Revolving Credit Facility have been frozen by the lenders under that facility.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker is seeing falling sales in Europe, stable sales in the United States and double-digit growth in Asia, its Chief Executive said in an interview with a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Oridion Systems said it had learned that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has imposed an import alert on all Oridion medical devices, preventing their importation into the United States of America.

* Leclanche said Robert Feij would take over the role of interim Chief Financial Officer until Feb. 1, 2012.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell 0.09 points to 0.81 points in November from a revised 0.90 (0.91) points in October, the Swiss bank's economists said on Tuesday.

* Philipp Hildebrand, chairman of the Swiss National Bank, has not benefited personally from the introduction of a minimum franc-euro exchange rate on September 6, the central bank's bank council said on Friday.

