ZURICH Dec 27 Swiss shares were set to
open higher on Tuesday, in line with European markets, as
better-than-expected U.S. macro data on Friday gives markets an
end of year fillip.
The blue-chip SMI was set to rise 25 points to 5,919
points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse will continue to pay out a dividend to
shareholders but must heed tough new capital requirements, the
bank's chief executive said in an interview with a Swiss
newspaper published on Tuesday.
PETROPLUS
Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus said some $1 billion in
uncommitted lines under its Revolving Credit Facility have been
frozen by the lenders under that facility.
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker is seeing falling sales in Europe,
stable sales in the United States and double-digit growth in
Asia, its Chief Executive said in an interview with a Swiss
newspaper on Sunday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Oridion Systems said it had learned that the
United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has imposed an
import alert on all Oridion medical devices, preventing their
importation into the United States of America.
* Leclanche said Robert Feij would take over the
role of interim Chief Financial Officer until Feb. 1, 2012.
ECONOMY
* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell 0.09 points to
0.81 points in November from a revised 0.90 (0.91) points in
October, the Swiss bank's economists said on Tuesday.
* Philipp Hildebrand, chairman of the Swiss National Bank,
has not benefited personally from the introduction of a minimum
franc-euro exchange rate on September 6, the central bank's bank
council said on Friday.
