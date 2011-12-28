ZURICH Dec 28 Swiss shares are set to
open flat to slightly lower on Wednesday, in line with European
markets, after a lacklustre session on Wall Street.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 5 points to
5,882 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Infranor names Christian Perrudet as new Chief
Financial Officer.
ECONOMY
* Swiss leading growth indicator KOF for December due at
1030 GMT.
