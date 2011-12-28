ZURICH Dec 28 Swiss shares are set to open flat to slightly lower on Wednesday, in line with European markets, after a lacklustre session on Wall Street.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 5 points to 5,882 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Infranor names Christian Perrudet as new Chief Financial Officer.

ECONOMY

* Swiss leading growth indicator KOF for December due at 1030 GMT.

