ZURICH Dec 29 Swiss shares are poised to
edge higher on Thursday, in line with markets elsewhere in
Europe, but investors are likely to remain cautious ahead of
Italy's key debt auction.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to open 6 points
firmer at 5,902 points, pre-market data provided by bank
Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
TAX
U.S. authorities hunting in Swiss banks for suspected tax
cheats have a new weapon in their arsenal: an arcane but
aggressive legal maneuver more commonly used against drug
smugglers, money launderers and Imelda Marcos, widow of the
Philippine dictator.
Backed by court judges, federal prosecutors are issuing
subpoenas -- official papers which compel the recipients to
provide potentially damning evidence -- to United States
taxpayers suspected of holding hidden accounts at Swiss and
other offshore banks, according to criminal defense lawyers
whose clients have received the papers.
PETROPLUS
France's government on Wednesday offered embattled Swiss
refiner Petroplus help in its talk with lenders as the firm
neared a stoppage of its plants in five European countries due
to a lack of crude while an angry trade union called for their
nationalisation.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
