ZURICH Dec 30 Swiss shares are poised to edge higher on Friday, in line with European markets, after losing some 8 percent in a year racked by euro zone turbulence and the strong Swiss franc.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to open 38 points firmer at 5,935 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Holcim said Onne van der Weijde, CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd, has been appointed Area Manager and a member of the senior management of Holcim Ltd as per January 1, 2012.

ECONOMY

