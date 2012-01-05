ZURICH Jan 5 The following are some of
the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
PETROPLUS
French oil workers' unions on Wednesday threatened a
national refinery blockade over the shutdown of a Petroplus
facility hit by a credit freeze.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Credit Suisse receives a broker-dealer license
in Chile.
* AFG invests CHF 30 million in expansion of RWD
Schlatter AG.
* Newron to grant safinamide license to Meiji Seika
Pharma for Japan and key Asian territories.
ECONOMY
* Switzerland's central bank chief will break his silence
on Thursday over a controversial currency trade made by his wife
three weeks before he imposed a cap on the Swiss
franc.
* The Swiss government said on Wednesday it has full
confidence in central bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand, who has
come under scrutiny following revelations of sensitively timed
currency trades by his wife.
