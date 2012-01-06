ZURICH Jan 6 Swiss stocks are poised to open slightly higher on Friday with investors expected to hold off taking big positions ahead of the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was set to open 9 points higher at 6036 points, according to pre-market data provided by Clariden Leu.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

TRANSOCEAN

Transocean said on Thursday its chief financial officer is retiring and the world's largest offshore drilling contractor is looking for a replacement.

RICHEMONT

High-end penmaker Montblanc, part of Swiss luxury group Richemont, has opened its largest store in China to capitalise on the surging growth of Chinese luxury-goods consumers, who are expected to account for most of the world's luxury purchases in eight years.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Micronas said the sales and EBIT guidance given by Micronas for the 2011 financial year is not affected by the insolvency announcement (Chapter 11) made yesterday by Trident Microsystems.

ECONOMY

Swiss consumer price inflation data due at 0915 local time (0815 GMT).

RESEARCH

* Barclays starts Sulzer AG with underweight; target price 110 Swiss francs.

* UBS cuts Kudelski to sell from neutral.

* UBS adds Clariant to the European key call list.

* HSBC raises ABB price target to 19 Swiss francs from 18 Swiss francs.

