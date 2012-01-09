ZURICH, Jan 9 - Swiss stocks are set to edge lower on Monday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and Asia, as a report that the IMF was losing confidence in Greece's ability to reform weighed on sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was set to open 7 points lower at 6,008 points, according to pre-market data provided by Clariden Leu.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

NOVARTIS

Novartis's consumer health unit will take a $120 million hit in the fourth quarter after the Swiss drugmaker decided to voluntarily recall some products in the United States and move to improve quality standards at manufacturing sites.

BANKS

U.S. authorities have given Swiss banks suspected of selling tax evasion services to wealthy Americans a Jan 23. deadline to hand over the names of client advisers, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

TAX

U.S. authorities are moving toward taking legal action against Wegelin & Co, which could lead to an indictment of one of Switzerland's last private banking partnerships, on charges that it enabled wealthy Americans to evade taxes, according to two persons with knowledge of the case.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Temenos Group announced the resignation of Mark Austen as a member of the Board of Directors of Temenos Group AG with immediate effect.

* Burckhardt Compression appoints new Executive Board member

ECONOMY

* Embattled Swiss National Bank Chief Philipp Hildebrand faces a grilling by a parliamentary committee on Monday about a controversial currency trade made by his wife three weeks before he imposed a cap on the soaring Swiss franc.

* The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Saturday it would review its internal rules governing own-transactions made by board members as it seeks to clean up its image following a trading scandal centred on its chief.

* The Swiss unemployment rate edged up to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in December from 3.1 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Monday.

