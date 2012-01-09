ZURICH, Jan 9 - Swiss stocks are set to edge lower on
Monday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and Asia, as a report
that the IMF was losing confidence in Greece's ability to reform
weighed on sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was set to open 7 points
lower at 6,008 points, according to pre-market data provided by
Clariden Leu.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
NOVARTIS
Novartis's consumer health unit will take a $120 million hit
in the fourth quarter after the Swiss drugmaker decided to
voluntarily recall some products in the United States and move
to improve quality standards at manufacturing sites.
For related news, click on
BANKS
U.S. authorities have given Swiss banks suspected of selling
tax evasion services to wealthy Americans a Jan 23. deadline to
hand over the names of client advisers, a Swiss newspaper
reported on Sunday.
For related news, click on
TAX
U.S. authorities are moving toward taking legal action
against Wegelin & Co, which could lead to an indictment of one
of Switzerland's last private banking partnerships, on charges
that it enabled wealthy Americans to evade taxes, according to
two persons with knowledge of the case.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Temenos Group announced the resignation of Mark Austen as
a member of the Board of Directors of Temenos Group AG with
immediate effect.
* Burckhardt Compression appoints new Executive
Board member
ECONOMY
* Embattled Swiss National Bank Chief Philipp Hildebrand
faces a grilling by a parliamentary committee on Monday about a
controversial currency trade made by his wife three weeks before
he imposed a cap on the soaring Swiss franc.
* The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Saturday it would
review its internal rules governing own-transactions made by
board members as it seeks to clean up its image following a
trading scandal centred on its chief.
* The Swiss unemployment rate edged up to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.3 percent in December from 3.1 percent in the
previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said
on Monday.
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks