ZURICH Jan 12 Swiss stocks are poised to open slightly higher on Thursday ahead of the European Central Bank's rate setting meeting and a key Spanish bond auction.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening up 15 points at 6023 points, according to premarket data provided by Clariden Leu.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

Roche late on Wednesday received clearance from the U.S. food and drug administration for a new nano smartview blood glucose monitoring system.

PETROPLUS

* Swiss-listed oil refiner Petroplus has reached a temporary agreement with its creditors that will allow it to keep some operations running and pay critical bills, with what could be a more lasting deal expected later this month.

* France's Industry Minister said on Thursday he was "shocked" that refiner Petroplus had not touched on the fate of several of its refineries, including Petit-Couronne, after the Swiss-listed oil refiner announced a temporary agreement with creditors.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer said it received orders of 3.57 billion Swiss francs for the full year 2011 and expects moderate order intake growth in 2012.

* Geberit said it generated sales of 2.1 billion Swiss francs in 2011.

* Partners Group reported assets under management inflows of 4.2 billion euros in 2011 and expects client demand to reach 4-5 billion euros in 2012.

ECONOMY

