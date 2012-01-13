Swiss shares are seen rising on Friday, in line with markets elsewhere in Europe, as investors hope an Italian bond auction will show strong demand for the country's troubled debt and match the success of Thursday's Spanish bond sale.

The blue-chip SMI is expected to open up 16 points at 6034 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

Novartis AG is slashing nearly 2,000 jobs in the United States ahead of the patent loss of its top-selling blood pressure drug Diovan, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

NESTLE

European foodmakers Nestle SA and Danone SA have placed bids to buy Pfizer Inc's baby formula business, Bloomberg said.

PETROPLUS

* Trade unions are blocking millions of dollars worth of oil products from leaving Petroplus's Antwerp refinery to ensure that provision is made for payments to staff as the company struggles to stay in business.

* Moody's cut Petroplus Holdings AG corporate family rating to Caa2 from Caa1, bonds to Caa3 from Caa2 and leaves ratings under review.

TAX

Switzerland is discussing a tax deal with Italy and is still pressing ahead with difficult talks with the United States on banking secrecy, Swiss President and Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry acquires a leading travel retail company in Russia.

* Newave Energy Holding SA published today an unaudited interim report as of 30 November 2011, in conjunction with the public tender offer by ABB.

* Cicor establishes US-based sales company.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank expects to swing to a profit in 2011, helped by its foreign currency positions and by a rise in the value of its gold holdings, a boon to its credibility and reinforcing its ability to defend its cap on the Swiss franc.

