ZURICH Jan 17 Swiss shares are poised to open firmer on Tuesday, in line with markets elsewhere in Europe, as sentiment was boosted by marginally better-than-expected growth data out of China.

The blue-chip SMI was set to open 28 points down at 6,060 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

SGS

SGS, the world's largest inspection services company, is eyeing strong sales growth in 2012, despite posting a 9.2 percent drop in full-year net profit on Tuesday that fell short of forecasts.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Volume growth at Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut slowed to 2.6 percent in the company's first quarter, significantly below the group's midterm targets, hit by weak demand for chocolate products in Europe, its biggest market.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aryzta said it had applied to the Irish Stock Exchange for the listing of 4,252,239 registered shares of nominal value 0.02 Swiss francs each in the capital of Aryzta on the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange.

* Coltene said Martin Schaufelberger would take over as new CEO of Coltene in early summer 2012.

* Galenica confirms 2011 profit target: at least on par with previous year.

ECONOMY

