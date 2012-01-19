ZURICH Jan 19 Swiss shares were poised to
open higher on Thursday, mirroring European markets, and
tracking gains in the United States and Asia as investors turned
more hopeful that Greece would reach an agreement in its debt
negotiations.
The blue-chip SMI was set to open 9 points firmer at
6,125 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
SWISS RE
Swiss Re has picked internal veteran Michel Lies as its new
chief executive, giving the group more stability after the
surprise decision of former chief Stefan Lippe to take early
retirement at the end of last year.
NOVARTIS
Novartis AG's generics unit is starting late-stage
biosimilar trials for two Amgen drugs, the Swiss
drugmaker said on Thursday, as it pushes ahead with its drive to
copy complex biotech drugs.
ROCHE
A new study helps explain why up to a third of advanced
melanoma patients who take Roche Holding's pill Zelboraf develop
a less deadly form of skin cancer known as cutaneous squamous
cell carcinoma, and even points to a potential fix.
They said combining drugs like Zelboraf, which block a
mutation known as BRAF, with a second melanoma drug that blocks
a different mutation known as MEK helped to solve this problem
in lab mice.
SWISS WATCHES
* Swatch Group's decision to lower watch part supplies to
rival watchmakers this year has already impacted the industry,
forcing some brands to hold back production and others to
scramble for alternatives, executives told a fair this week.
* Swiss watchmakers expect slower growth this year after a
record 2011 as strong demand from Asia is unlikely to make up
for weakness in America and Europe, executives at the Geneva
watch fair warned this week.
UBS
UBS AG hired a team of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokers
in Washington, D.C. which generated $2.5 million of revenue in
the past year.
JULIUS BAER
Private bank Julius Baer has hired a team of eight Hong
Kong-based advisers to the wealthy from rival Bank Sarasin
, a gratifying coup after Baer lost out to
Swiss-Brazilian Banco Safra in the takeover battle for Sarasin.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Cosmo updates investors and analysts on progress
and new developments in its R&D pipeline.
* SIX Exchange Regulation initiates an investigation against
Dufry Ltd on the grounds of possible breaches of the
rules governing the disclosure of management transactions.
* The Adval Tech Group has renegotiated existing
bank loans prior to their maturity date in January 2013 and
placed them on a new basis with a view to reducing annual
interest costs significantly.
* Oridion Systems Ltd., announced today that the
United States Food and Drug Administration has advised the
company that the import alert issued on all of Oridion's medical
devices has been significantly narrowed.
RESEARCH
* Barclays raises Novartis AG to equal weight from
underweight.
* Barclays raises Roche price target to 186 Sfr
from 183 Sfr.
* UBS raises Barry Callebaut price target to 880
Sfr from 840 Sfr.
ECONOMY
