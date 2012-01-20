ZURICH Jan 20 Swiss shares were poised to
open slightly higher on Friday, while markets elsewhere in
Europe are seen opening largely unchanged as investors focus on
debt swap talks between Greece and its private bondholders.
The blue-chip SMI was set to open 11 points firmer
at 6,130 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
PETROPLUS
Troubled Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus is putting its
Petit-Couronne refinery in France up for sale and may also sell
its Cressier refinery in Switzerland and Antwerp refinery in
Belgium, the group said in a statement on Friday.
For related news, click on
CREDIT SUISSE
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York sold $7.01 billion
worth of mortgage securities to a unit of Credit Suisse Group,
unloading a big chunk of the assets it acquired in the 2008
bailout of American International Group Inc.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The Mikron Group posted an order intake of 225.0
million Swiss francs, 2 percent up on the previous year's figure
of 219.8 million francs in 2011 and achieved the significant
growth.
* Cicor is to concentrate its Printed Circuit
Boards Division sites - closure of Photochemie AG in Unteraegeri
ECONOMY
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks