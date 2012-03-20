ZURICH, March 20 Swiss stocks were set to open little changed on Tuesday, with little impetus from abroad as global share markets continues to consolidate after their recent strong rally to multi-month peaks.

Swiss stock market futures were down 9 points at 6,221 points at 0707 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

DKSH

Switzerland's DKSH, which helps companies market and distribute their goods in Asia, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of an indicated range on Tu esday, m aking it one of the first sizeable European listing since the middle of last year.

ROCHE

The first generic versions of Roche's bone-strengthening drug Boniva have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuoni said group profit for 2011 rose to 33.3 million Swiss francs from 23.2 million, thanks to growth in Asia.

* Kuoni also said Jae Hyun Lee und Adrianus Nuehn had been proposed as new candidates for the board.

* Kuros and Synthes, Inc. Announce License and Development Agreement

* Swiss Life publishes Annual Report 2011

ECONOMY

* Swiss industrial orders data due at 0815 GMT.

