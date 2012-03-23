ZURICH, March 23 Swiss stocks are set to open slightly higher on Friday, in line with other European bourses as they edge ahead tentatively following losses in two of the previous three sessions.

Swiss futures were 10 points higher at 6,150 points at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

UBS has poached Bank of America Merrill Lynch's top European dealmaker Andrea Orcel, the architect of many of the region's biggest banking deals, to co-head its investment bank with Carsten Kengeter.

For related news, click on

ROCHE

* French drugmaker Sanofi said on Thursday that it had lost an appeal in a patent-infringement case against Roche's unit Genentech and U.S. biotech Biogen Idec over two top-selling cancer treatments, Rituxan and Avastin.

* Roche will cut the price of two cancer drugs in India from 2013, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

For related news, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

* Credit Suisse paid its Chief Executive Brady Dougan 5.8 million Swiss francs last year, less than half his 12.8 million franc payday in 2010, after the Swiss bank's net profit shrank 62 percent on the year and its stock dropped 41 percent.

* Credit Suisse is cooperating with a wide-ranging probe into whether some investment banks manipulated Libor, a global benchmark interest rate, the bank disclosed in its annual report released Friday.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Transocean Ltd. said on Thursday that Steven Newman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees at the Howard Weil Energy Conference in New Orleans.

* Richemont said Jan Rupert will relinquish his responsibilities as Group Manufacturing Director with effect from 1 April 2012, manufacturing strategy to be overseen by deputy-CEO Richard Lepeu.

* Richemont also announces termination of extended share buyback programme after buying back more than 12.6 million shares.

* Sonova announces regionalization of international sales department.

* gategroup, global provider of onboard products and services, announced updated growth objectives through 2015.

*Interroll performed well during the 2011 financial year and was able to enhance its market position worldwide.

* Oerlikon said it would record the sale of a property for around 35 million francs as 'other income' in the first quarter of 2012.

* SIX Exchange Regulation has granted exemption to Newave Energy Holding from certain obligations stipulated by the listing rules.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals reports strong 2011 financial and operational results, says three drugs close to market, has confident outlook for 2012.

* Leclanche SA names Christoph Cleve to the board of directors, and says Juergen Diegruber is not available for re-election.

ECONOMY

Switzerland is currently not in a state of deflation, Swiss National Bank Board Member Jean-Pierre Danthine said at an event for money market traders on Thursday.

The Swiss National Bank is committed to its cap on the Swiss franc, Danthine also said, adding that policy makers stood ready to take further steps if deflation risks in Switzerland required them.

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks