ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is expected to extend its $5.7 billion cash bid once again for U.S. gene decoder Illumina on Monday.

UBS

Swiss bank UBS has named Matthew Odgers as head of its Middle East, North Africa (MENA) investment banking department, a source familiar with the matter said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Weatherford International Said it had appointed John H. Briscoe as new CFO.

* bfw liegenschaften said Franz Jaeger, chairman of the board of directors since 2007, will not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting in April.

ECONOMY

