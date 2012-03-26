Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
ZURICH, March 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is expected to extend its $5.7 billion cash bid once again for U.S. gene decoder Illumina on Monday.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS has named Matthew Odgers as head of its Middle East, North Africa (MENA) investment banking department, a source familiar with the matter said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Weatherford International Said it had appointed John H. Briscoe as new CFO.
* bfw liegenschaften said Franz Jaeger, chairman of the board of directors since 2007, will not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting in April.
ECONOMY
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS