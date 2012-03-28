ZURICH, March 28 Swiss stocks are expected to
open lower on Wednesday, mirroring slightly weaker European
peers as mounting concern over Spain's finances curbs risk
appetite.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 15 points
at the open to 6,144 points, according to Swiss stock futures.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
UBS
Germany's HSH Nordbank AG may not pursue a fraud case
against UBS AG over a soured $500 million mortgage
investment, a New York appeals court ruled on Tuesday, reversing
a lower court.
PETROPLUS
Insolvent oil refiner Petroplus said on Wednesday
it planned to negotiate a sale of its assets and would delist
its stock and a $150 million convertible bond from the Swiss
bourse by mid-May.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* A study in the Journal of American Medial Association
showed significant survival benefit in certain GIST patients
taking Novartis drug Glivec for three years after
surgery.
* Sonova said it is introducing new Lyric hearing
aids, which can be worn for up to four months without removing
the device or changing batteries.
* Bobst said it swung to a full-year net profit
from a loss on cost cuts despite a slip in sales, and that it
will turn to growth markets to counter the strong Swiss franc.
* Looser said full-year net profit rose to 27.7
million Swiss francs from 24 million francs year-ago amid
disposal gains, and that it will pay shareholders 1.70 francs a
share.
* SHL said fourth-quarter profit fell to $300,000
from $900,000 amid a 30 percent drop in revenue, and flagged
lower earnings this year as revenue from Philips U.S. falls
away.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it will propose Mauro
Ajani as chairman to replace Rolf Stahel, who will not stand for
reelection, and also add Prof. Dr. Maria Grazia Roncarolo as an
independent director.
* National said full-year net profit rose 82
percent to 167.7 million Swiss francs, including a one-off
reserve release of 67.1 million francs and an after-tax
transaction profit of 6.1 million francs from selling its group
life insurance business.
* Valora said full-year net profit fell to 57.4
million Swiss francs from 63.6 million francs, and proposed an
unchanged dividend of 11.50 francs per share.
* UBS removes Nestle from European Food and HPC
most preferred list and cuts it to neutral from buy.
* UBS raised VZ Holding AG price target to 112 Swiss
francs from 100 Swiss francs; rating neutral.
* UBS cuts Bachem to sell from neutral.
