ZURICH, March 28 Swiss stocks are expected to open lower on Wednesday, mirroring slightly weaker European peers as mounting concern over Spain's finances curbs risk appetite.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 15 points at the open to 6,144 points, according to Swiss stock futures. .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

Germany's HSH Nordbank AG may not pursue a fraud case against UBS AG over a soured $500 million mortgage investment, a New York appeals court ruled on Tuesday, reversing a lower court.

PETROPLUS

Insolvent oil refiner Petroplus said on Wednesday it planned to negotiate a sale of its assets and would delist its stock and a $150 million convertible bond from the Swiss bourse by mid-May.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* A study in the Journal of American Medial Association showed significant survival benefit in certain GIST patients taking Novartis drug Glivec for three years after surgery.

* Sonova said it is introducing new Lyric hearing aids, which can be worn for up to four months without removing the device or changing batteries.

* Bobst said it swung to a full-year net profit from a loss on cost cuts despite a slip in sales, and that it will turn to growth markets to counter the strong Swiss franc.

* Looser said full-year net profit rose to 27.7 million Swiss francs from 24 million francs year-ago amid disposal gains, and that it will pay shareholders 1.70 francs a share.

* SHL said fourth-quarter profit fell to $300,000 from $900,000 amid a 30 percent drop in revenue, and flagged lower earnings this year as revenue from Philips U.S. falls away.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it will propose Mauro Ajani as chairman to replace Rolf Stahel, who will not stand for reelection, and also add Prof. Dr. Maria Grazia Roncarolo as an independent director.

* National said full-year net profit rose 82 percent to 167.7 million Swiss francs, including a one-off reserve release of 67.1 million francs and an after-tax transaction profit of 6.1 million francs from selling its group life insurance business.

* Valora said full-year net profit fell to 57.4 million Swiss francs from 63.6 million francs, and proposed an unchanged dividend of 11.50 francs per share.

ECONOMY

RESEARCH

* UBS removes Nestle from European Food and HPC most preferred list and cuts it to neutral from buy.

* UBS raised VZ Holding AG price target to 112 Swiss francs from 100 Swiss francs; rating neutral.

* UBS cuts Bachem to sell from neutral.

