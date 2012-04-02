ZURICH, April 2 Swiss stocks are poised to open
firmer on Monday, in line with markets across Europe, after
better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data eased recent
concerns about the country's economic outlook.
The Swiss stock futures pointed to a firmer open,
trading 17 points at 6,142 points at 0717 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Barry Callebaut, the world's largest maker of chocolate
products, said volume growth outpaced the worldwide chocolate
market in the first half of its fiscal year despite challenging
market conditions in parts of Europe.
For more, click on
TRANSOCEAN
A Brazilian prosecutor requested an injunction this week
barring U.S. oil company Chevron and drill-rig operator
Transocean from operating in Brazil as part of a record $10.9
billion environmental lawsuit over a November oil spill.
For more, click on:
BANKS
A Swiss decision to pursue German tax inspectors for
industrial espionage is a sign of growing tension that could
make it hard for both sides to secure parliamentary ratification
of a deal preventing Germans dodging tax on their Swiss
deposits.
For more, click on:
ACTELION
Actelion will no longer develop its asthma and seasonal
allergic rhinitis drug setipiprant after a mid-stage and a
late-stage trial failed to confirm efficacy findings made in
earlier studies, dealing the Swiss biotech's pipeline another
blow.
For related news, click on
NOVARTIS
Novartis lung drug QVA149 met its main goals in late-stage
trials, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, in the latest boost
to its respiratory franchise.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Gurit has agreed the continuation of supplies of
prepreg materials for all Airbus aircraft types for the years
2012 and 2013 with an existing customer.
* DKSH said on Friday over-allotment (Greenshoe)
option of DKSH shares were fully exercised.
* Repower : changes in the board of directors.
* Thomas & Betts' shareholders are to vote on the ABB merger
on May 2
* Cosmo licenses its anti-androgen for certain
topical applications.
* Acino adds blockbuster esomeprazole to its
product portfolio.
* Actelion said on Monday Japan's Ministry of
Health, Labour and Welfare had granted approval for miglustat to
treat Niemann-Pick type C disease.
* EFG International appoints new Head of Private
Banking in the UK.
* The legal merger between Clariden Leu AG and Credit Suisse
AG is complete as of today.
* Roche skin cancer treatment Zelboraf approved for
reimbursement in Switzerland.
* Sonova Holding AG : Update on total amount of
summons to pay.
ECONOMY
* Deutsche Bank's outgoing chief risk officer
Hugo Baenziger is the favourite to become the third board member
of the Swiss National Bank, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung said
on Sunday, without citing any sources.
For more, click on:
* Swiss retail sales data are due at 0715 GMT
* Swiss PMI data are due at 0730 GMT
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks