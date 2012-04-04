ZURICH, April 4 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
ROCHE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it has
identified a new batch of counterfeit cancer drugs distributed
in the United States.
The fake versions of Swiss drugmaker Roche's
widely used cancer drug Avastin are labeled as Altuzan, which is
the brand name that Avastin is sold under in Turkey, and do not
contain the drug's active ingredient, bevacizumab.
TRANSOCEAN
A Brazilian federal prosecutor on Tuesday launched his
second 20 billion real ($10.9 billion) lawsuit against U.S. oil
company Chevron and driller Transocean.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Group appointed two new heads of its oil and
gas and power and renewables investment banking businesses for
the Americas, according to a memo the bank sent out to its staff
on Monday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Christian Orator to leave ZFS by the end of the
year.
* Dufry AG to hold annual general meeting on May 2.
* Myriad Group AG board recommends extension of
increased offer for Synchronica.
ECONOMY
