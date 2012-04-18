ZURICH, April 18 Swiss stocks are expected to open slightly higher after U.S. stocks advanced overnight and amid several favorable big U.S. earnings reports including IBM , according to dealers.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 13 points to 6,132 points, according to Swiss stock futures

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect stocks on Wednesday:

NESTLE

Pfizer Inc is near a deal to sell its baby formula business to Swiss food giant Nestle SA for at least $9 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

For more, click on

UBS

UBS AG's head of investment banking for the Americas, Aryeh Bourkoff, resigned to pursue other opportunities only 13 months after taking on the position, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

For more, click on

SYNGENTA

Syngenta said strong seed sales and an early start to the planting season helped shrug off the impact of a drought in Latin America to post a 7 percent rise in first-quarter sales.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* GAM Holding said first-quarter assets under management rose to 110.6 billion Swiss francs ($120.94 billion), from 107 billion francs at year-end, as favorable market performance offset the impact of adverse currency movements.

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks

($1 = 0.9145 Swiss francs)