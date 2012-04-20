BRIEF-Nathan's Famous Q4 EPS $0.17
* Nathan's famous, inc. Reports year-end and fourth quarter results
ZURICH, April 20 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NESTLE
The world's biggest food company reports Q1 sales.
SYNTHES
U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson, which on Thursday secured EU clearance to purchase Swiss medical device maker Synthes Inc for about $21 billion, said it expects the deal to close in the current quarter.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss Life shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors
* Valora Holding AG's General Meeting of shareholders approve all Board recommendations
* Nestle's annual report and the accounts were approved and the shareholders agreed to the release of the Board of Directors and the Management. The Compensation Report was accepted in a separate advisory vote, and shareholders approved the proposed dividend of CHF 1.95 per share.
ECONOMY
* PIENGJAI WISNIEWSKA REDUCES HER DIRECT AND INDIRECT STAKE IN COMPANY TO 5.69 PERCENT FROM 20.53 PERCENT VIA TRANSACTION OF NON-MONETARY CONTRIBUTION TO REDRAL SP. Z O.O.