ZURICH, April 27 Swiss stocks are set to open
lower on Friday, in line with other European bourses after a
downgrade of Spanish debt by ratings agency Standard & Poor's
intensified concerns over debt contagion in the euro zone and
put equities markets under pressure.
Futures for the blue-chip SMI were down 14
points to 6,075 points at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NOBEL BIOCARE
Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare on Friday
posted first-quarter net profit of 13.7 million euros,
outstripping the 12.5 million euros forecast by analysts in a
Reuters' poll.
For more, click on
NOVARTIS
U.S. health regulators approved on Thursday Novartis AG's
Afinitor for the treatment of non-cancerous kidney tumors in
patients with a rare genetic disease known as tuberous sclerosis
complex.
For related news, click on
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said chief information officer Karl
Landert was to step down at the end of April as the Swiss bank
reorganises its payment and transaction units as part of a wider
effort to slash costs.
The Swiss bank holds annual general meeting on Friday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS, the world's largest inspection services
company, said it had bought Analytical Perspectives of North
Carolina for an undisclosed sum. The company specializes in the
ultra-trace analysis of various persistent organic pollutants.
* Energy trader and service provider Alpiq said it
would sell the energy transmission technology companies of the
Alpiq Anlagetechnik Group to Vinci Group company Vinci energies
for an equity purchase price of EUR 195 million.
ECONOMY
* Swiss KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT
* Swiss National Bank annual general meeting with speech by
Chairman Thomas Jordan 0800 GMT
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for blue chips
for other stocks