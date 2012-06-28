ZURICH, June 28 Swiss stocks are expected to open slightly higher on Thursday although any moves could be limited as markets wait and see whether European leaders will produce any bold steps to tackle the region's debt crisis.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated up 0.2 percent according to pre-market indications from Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kaba Holding AG said Hans Hess, chairman of industry body Swissmem, will be proposed to Kaba's Annual General Meeting on 23 October 2012 for election to the Board of Directors.

* Forbo has decided to further develop the building and construction adhesives activity, which had remained within the Bonding Systems division, within the flooring business.

* Carlo Gavazzi said net income fell 26 percent in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 16.8 million Swiss francs due to the challenging economic environment and the strong Swiss franc.

* U-blox said it had bough UK-based Cognovo Ltd. for $16.5 million.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is ready to take further measures, including imposing possible capital controls, in the case of a severe crisis, its vice chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Thursday.

RESEARCH

* Morgan Stanley raises Adecco to equal-weight from underweight.