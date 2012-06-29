BRIEF-Tokyo Dome's operating profit likely to remain flat in February-April quarter - Nikkei
* Tokyo Dome's operating profit probably remained flat at more than 2 billion yen ($18.2 million) in the February-April quarter - Nikkei
ZURICH, June 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
Nestle, the world's biggest food group, has been talking to banks about raising a new 7 billion euro ($8.7 billion) syndicated loan to help fund its $11.85 billion takeover of Pfizer Nutrition, banking sources said on Thursday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
Forbo Holding Ltd said it has appointed Andreas Spreiter as its new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Daniel Keist, who will leave Forbo during the first half of 2013.
ECONOMY
KOF indicator for June at 0700 GMT
CHICAGO, June 7 Brazilian meat packer JBS SA's core U.S. assets, including its majority stake in Pilgrim's Pride Corp, are not for sale, the company said on Wednesday, a day after announcing a deal to sell Argentine operations.