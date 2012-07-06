ZURICH, July 6 Swiss stocks were set to open
slightly lower on Friday, mirroring declines expected on other
European bourses, as sentiment stays cautious ahead of U.S. jobs
data due later in the day.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated to open down
0.3 percent at 6,185 points, according to pre-market indications
from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
ROCHE
* Roche Holding AG's cancer drug Avastin has been rejected
by Britain's healthcare cost agency as a first-line treatment
for advanced breast cancer, the latest in a series of setbacks
for this medicine.
* U.S. health regulators on Thursday approved a
first-of-its-kind DNA test by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG
to help physicians track progress in treating organ transplant
patients for a common virus.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS has acquired European life science
consultancy Exprimo, NV, based in Mechelen, Belgium, which
generated revenues in excess of 3 million euros in 2011.
* Nobel Biocare said Chief Financial Office Dirk
Kirsten has decided to resign from his position by 31 January
2013 to pursue other opportunities outside of the company.
* Logitech will ask shareholders at its annual
general meeting to approve the election to the board of Didier
Hirsch, senior vice president and chief financial officer of
Agilent Technologies.
* Leclanche said total consolidated revenues rose
25 percent to 8.4 million Swiss francs in the first half of the
year, compared to 6.7 million francs a year ago.
ECONOMY
* SNB foreign currency reserves data due at 0700 GMT
* Swiss Consumer Price Inflation data due at 0715 GMT.
RESEARCH
* UBS cuts Temenos to neutral from buy
* UBS cuts Barry Callebaut price target to 850
francs from 880 francs; rating neutral.
* Kepler raises Barry Callebaut to buy from hold;
price target to 925 francs from 850 francs.