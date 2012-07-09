ZURICH, July 9 Swiss stocks were set to open flat on Monday as global markets sagged on worries about slowing world economic growth.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated to open little changed at 6,187 points, according to pre-market indications from bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

A political row in Britain over fixing of interbank lending rates deepens after the publication of confidential advice from UBS to the previous Labour government on how to reduce the key Libor rate at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

CLARIANT

Swiss speciality chemicals company Clariant should be able to meet its targets despite mixed developments in the world economy, Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann was quoted as saying on Sunday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Galenica said its kidney drug PA21 successfully met primary and secondary endpoints in a late-stage trial, paving the way for regulatory filings in the United States, Europe and Switzerland.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank (SNB) must continue to defend the cap it has set on the franc as the upward pressure on the safe-haven currency is only set to rise, the economy minister was quoted as saying on Sunday.

* The Swiss unemployment rate was steady at a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in June after the data series was revised to take account of an increase in the working population, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Monday.