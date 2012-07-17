ZURICH, July 17 Swiss stocks were set to open
slightly up on Tuesday, in line with shares elsewhere in Europe,
with investors positioning for more dovish language from the
Fed's Chairman Ben Bernanke who begins a two-day Congressional
testimony later in the session.
Switzerland's blue-chip SMI was expected to open up
0.2 percent at 6,205 points, according to pre-market indications
provided by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
SGS
The world's largest testing and inspection firm, says it
still expects to grow revenue and profit despite the euro zone
crisis as it posted a flat first-half net profit that missed
analyst expectations.