ZURICH, July 19 Swiss stocks were set to open firmer on Thursday thanks to strong performance on Asian and U.S. markets due to an upbeat start to the earnings season.

Switzerland's blue-chip SMI was called to open up 0.3 percent at 6,285 points, according to pre-market indications provided by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said the strong dollar could hurt sales and operating income more than originally expected this year as it reported solid second-quarter core earnings and said it had resumed production at a U.S. manufacturing site.

For more, click on

ACTELION

Europe's biggest biotech company said on Thursday recently announced cost cuts should boost profit this year as it posted a profit for the first-half of 2012.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisslog secures major order from Alnatura

* Roche : FDA clears Accu-Chek Combo system - Roche's new interactive insulin pump system for people with diabetes

* Nestle Health Science has acquired a stake in a U.S. firm Accera, to support the ongoing trials and rollout of the firm's key brand, Axona, a medical food intended for the clinical dietary management of mild to moderate Alzheimer's.

* BB Biotech Bannounces structured distribution policy and specifies reasons for rejection of the proposal made by Vontobel Group

ECONOMY

Trade data for July due at 0600 GMT