ZURICH, July 23 Swiss shares were set to extend Friday's losses on Monday as global markets sag on concerns Spain might need a full-blown bailout.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was set to open down 0.3 percent at 6,266 points, according pre-market data by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

JULIUS BAER

* Julius Baer first-half net profit rose 19 percent amid cost-cutting, even as revenue fell on the year as clients shied away from trading foreign currencies, stocks and bonds.

* Julius Baer has agreed with a strategic partnership with Bank of China (BOC) to mutually cross-refer clients and undertake joint marketing activities.

For more, click on

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has approved Novartis AG's drug Afinitor to treat women with a certain type of breast cancer.

For more, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

The board of Credit Suisse is standing behind Chief Executive Brady Dougan, its chairman said, applauding him for a 15.3 billion Swiss franc ($15.50 billion) capital-raising which some analysts have said dented the CEO's credibility.

Credit Suisse will not sell or spin off its investment bank but is seeking to improve its business model as tighter regulation makes the risky unit less profitable, the Swiss bank's chairman was quoted as saying on Saturday.

For more, click on

EFG INTERNATIONAL

EFG International says changes relating the ownership of in Greek bank EFG Eurobank have no direct bearing on it and should remove any misconceptions relating to the Swiss private bank and its exposure to risks from the Greek debt crisis.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea announces completion of Toctino (alitretinoin) transaction with Stiefel

* Cicor : Patric Schoch named as new interim Chief Financial Officer

* Oerlikon said it concluded its refinancing by repaying an existing syndicated credit facility from a 2010 restructuring. The new diversified financing package consists of a Swiss bond and a new syndicated credit facility that will reduce financing costs by around 40 million Swiss francs ($40.53 million)beginning 2013.

* Schweiter said the disposal of the automotive business of Airex Composites Structures in Altenrhein, part of 3A Composites, concluded on July 20.

ECONOMY

The finance chiefs of Swiss companies are increasingly doubtful of the central bank's ability to defend its 1.20 per euro cap on the franc given increasing pessimism about the euro zone debt crisis, a survey showed on Sunday.

($1 = 0.9870 Swiss francs)