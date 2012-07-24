ZURICH, July 24 Swiss stocks are set to edge slightly higher on Tuesday, amid a mixed opening for European stocks following a sharp two-session drop.

The blue-chip Swiss Market index is set to open 0.3 percent higher at 6,196 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

SWATCH

Swatch Group, the world's biggest watchmaker, reported a strong rise in profit for the first half of the year and struck an upbeat note for the months ahead, saying it expected worldwide growth in all segments.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse put aside 29 million Swiss francs ($29.26 million) in second-quarter legal provisions, far less than in the previous quarter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Credit Suisse released its full financial report for the second quarter, after reporting the period last Wednesday together with capital-raising measures.

*Adecco said a group consisting of MFS Investment Management and subsidiaries holds more than 3 percent of the capital of the company in registered shares.

* ams recorded net profit for the first half-year of 38.9 million euros compared to 14 million euros and now expects 2012 revenue growth of around 40% year-on-year and EBIT margins to exceed 20 percent.

* Alpiq said state-owned energy company Hidroelectrica unexpectedly cancelled long-term delivery contracts, which will have a negative impact on Alpiq's 2012 results.

*Swisslog will install a total of five PillPick systems for Singapore's largest hospital group that invests in the fully automated inpatient pharmacy solution of Swisslog.

*Micronas said first-half profit after financial income, expenses, and taxes was 7 million Swiss francs, an increase of 5.7 million francs on the prior-year period.