ZURICH, July 26 Swiss stocks are set to gain on Thursday, following Asian shares that rose on bargain hunting as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus to support growth, but sentiment remained frail.

The blue-chip SMI was set to edge 0.3 higher percent to 6,198 points, according to pre-market data provided by bank Julius Baer

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

Roche Holding AG confirmed its outlook on Thursday after first-half core earnings per share beat expectations and the Swiss drugmaker said cost cuts in its research operations should lead to big annual savings.

SYNGENTA

The world's largest agrochmicals company Syngenta on Wednesday beat first half views and gave an upbeat outlook for 2012, citing positive prospects for the Latin American planting season amid record high soybean prices.

ABB

Engineering firm ABB said developments in China and the strength in the United States helped it grow more positive about the future, even as it missed expectations with its second quarter profit due to exchange rate fluctuations.

LOGITECH

Logitech, the world's biggest computer mouse maker, fell to a deeper first-quarter net loss, missing analyst forecasts, as the company struggles with weak demand amid worries about the global economy. The Swiss-listed firm said it booked a first-quarter net loss of $52 million, or 32 cents per share, wider than a year-earlier net loss of $30 million, or 17 cents per share.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Galenica said its U.S. partner Luitpold Pharmaceuticals has been told by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that intravenous iron preparation Injectafer would not be approved due to issues with a Shirley, New Jersey manufacturing unit.

*Temenos said it will reduce costs by another $20 million, reduce management layers and simplify its organization after a "disappointing" second-quarter loss and that it expects to achieve adjusted EBIT margin between 19 and 22 percent. Temenos flagged $5 million to $10 million of charges for a cost-cutting program.

*Sika said first-half net profit fell to 113.6 million Swiss francs ($114.68 million) and that it expects margins to remain on a positive year-on-year trend during the second half of the year.

*Dottikon said it is in exclusive talks with Solvias about the acquisition of the Solvias unit Synthesis and Catalysis that remained in the facilities in Rosental, Basel, after Solvias moving to the new location in Kaiseraugst.

*Clariant said it is buying the remainder of a Ukrainian joint venture that it doesn't already own.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9906 Swiss francs)