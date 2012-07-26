ZURICH, July 26 Swiss stocks are set to gain on
Thursday, following Asian shares that rose on bargain hunting as
hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus to support growth, but
sentiment remained frail.
The blue-chip SMI was set to edge 0.3 higher percent
to 6,198 points, according to pre-market data provided by bank
Julius Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ROCHE
Roche Holding AG confirmed its outlook on Thursday after
first-half core earnings per share beat expectations and the
Swiss drugmaker said cost cuts in its research operations should
lead to big annual savings.
SYNGENTA
The world's largest agrochmicals company Syngenta
on Wednesday beat first half views and gave an upbeat outlook
for 2012, citing positive prospects for the Latin American
planting season amid record high soybean prices.
ABB
Engineering firm ABB said developments in China
and the strength in the United States helped it grow more
positive about the future, even as it missed expectations with
its second quarter profit due to exchange rate fluctuations.
LOGITECH
Logitech, the world's biggest computer mouse maker, fell to
a deeper first-quarter net loss, missing analyst forecasts, as
the company struggles with weak demand amid worries about the
global economy. The Swiss-listed firm said it booked a
first-quarter net loss of $52 million, or 32 cents per share,
wider than a year-earlier net loss of $30 million, or 17 cents
per share.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*Galenica said its U.S. partner Luitpold
Pharmaceuticals has been told by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration that intravenous iron preparation Injectafer
would not be approved due to issues with a Shirley, New Jersey
manufacturing unit.
*Temenos said it will reduce costs by another $20
million, reduce management layers and simplify its organization
after a "disappointing" second-quarter loss and that it expects
to achieve adjusted EBIT margin between 19 and 22 percent.
Temenos flagged $5 million to $10 million of charges for a
cost-cutting program.
*Sika said first-half net profit fell to 113.6
million Swiss francs ($114.68 million) and that it expects
margins to remain on a positive year-on-year trend during the
second half of the year.
*Dottikon said it is in exclusive talks with
Solvias about the acquisition of the Solvias unit Synthesis and
Catalysis that remained in the facilities in Rosental, Basel,
after Solvias moving to the new location in Kaiseraugst.
*Clariant said it is buying the remainder of a
Ukrainian joint venture that it doesn't already own.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9906 Swiss francs)