ZURICH, July 27 Swiss stocks were set to open up slightly on Friday, with European stock markets supported by the European Central Bank's pledge to take all necessary steps to protect the euro zone.

The blue-chip SMI was indicated to open up 0.3 percent at 6,297 points, premarket data provided by bank Julius Baer indicated.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

VONTOBEL

Swiss bank Vontobel's profit for the first half of the year fell 15 percent from a year ago and it said business in the months ahead would likely be subdued given the economic crisis in Europe.

ROCHE HOLDING AG

* A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday recommended Roche's Lucentis eye drug for treatment of diabetic macular edema, a leading cause of vision loss among working-age people.

* Roche also reported second positive study of RoACTEMRA given by subcutaneous injection to patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

NOVARTIS

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday recommended ThromboGenics NV's ocriplasmin as a treatment for vitreomacular adhesion, an aging-related vision problem that can lead to blindness.

The company has secured a deal to sell ocriplasmin in 40 countries outside the United States through Novartis AG's opthalmic division, Alcon.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Investment manager Franklin Resources Inc. reports a shareholding in Adecco of above 3 percent.

* As part of an ongoing restructuring programme, Alpiq plans to liquidate Energit S.p.A., thus completing its withdrawal from the SME business in Italy.

* Carlo Gavazzi shareholders' meeting - All agenda points approved.

* Bellevue Group closes first half of 2012 with a net profit of 8.3 million francs.

* Calida Group said the net result of CHF 5.5 million for H1 2012 was 37 percent lower than last year, weighed down by higher retail costs.

ECONOMY

* The KOF economic barometer is due at 0700 GMT