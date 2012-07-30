ZURICH, July 30 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday, July 30.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has moved the head of its Middle East private banking equity research division to Geneva, two sources told Reuters on Sunday, the latest European bank to scale back research roles in the region.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry continued to perform strongly in the first half of 2012 with turnover growth of 28.4 percent and a gross margin of 58.8 percent.