ZURICH Aug 2 Swiss stocks were braced to open little changed on Thursday as investors wait to see whether thee European Central Bank will offer further stimulus measures or support to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a meeting later in the day.

The blue-chip SMI was indicated to flat at 6,398 points, pre-market data by bank Julius Baer showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG named veteran investment banker David DeNunzio as global chairman of mergers and acquisitions, as part of a broader reshuffling of the group in recent weeks, according to an internal memo on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS declined to comment on a report in FT Deutschland that it could be interested in Deutsche Bank wealth management arm BHF. Deutsche has been looking to sell BHF for over a year; previous suitors were LGT of Liechtenstein and RHJ International's Kleinwort Benson.

* Lonza has entered a worldwide, non-exclusive licensing agreement with iPS Academia Japan, Inc. for its induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) patent portfolio.

* Krka, a leading manufacturer of generic pharmaceuticals based in Slowenia, has commissioned Swisslog to design and implement an automated high-bay warehouse. The order value amounts to approximately 22 million francs.

* For the first half of the year Acino reported that earnings per share more than trebled to 2.79 euros per share.

* On 31 July 2012 GAM completed the acquisition of 74.95 percent of Arkos Capital SA announced on 28 February and closed agreements with the management of Arkos for the future purchase of the remaining 25.05 percent.

* Standard & Poor's again confirms a strong rating for Baloise Insurance Ltd.

ECONOMY

* Swiss Retail Sales for June are due at 0715 GMT

* Swiss PMI data for July is due at 0730 GMT