ZURICH Aug 2 Swiss stocks were braced to open
little changed on Thursday as investors wait to see whether thee
European Central Bank will offer further stimulus measures or
support to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a meeting later
in the day.
The blue-chip SMI was indicated to flat at 6,398
points, pre-market data by bank Julius Baer showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Group AG named veteran investment banker
David DeNunzio as global chairman of mergers and acquisitions,
as part of a broader reshuffling of the group in recent weeks,
according to an internal memo on Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* UBS declined to comment on a report in FT Deutschland that
it could be interested in Deutsche Bank wealth management arm
BHF. Deutsche has been looking to sell BHF for over a year;
previous suitors were LGT of Liechtenstein and RHJ
International's Kleinwort Benson.
* Lonza has entered a worldwide, non-exclusive
licensing agreement with iPS Academia Japan, Inc. for its
induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) patent portfolio.
* Krka, a leading manufacturer of generic pharmaceuticals
based in Slowenia, has commissioned Swisslog to design
and implement an automated high-bay warehouse. The order value
amounts to approximately 22 million francs.
* For the first half of the year Acino reported
that earnings per share more than trebled to 2.79 euros per
share.
* On 31 July 2012 GAM completed the acquisition of
74.95 percent of Arkos Capital SA announced on 28 February and
closed agreements with the management of Arkos for the future
purchase of the remaining 25.05 percent.
* Standard & Poor's again confirms a strong rating for
Baloise Insurance Ltd.
ECONOMY
* Swiss Retail Sales for June are due at 0715 GMT
* Swiss PMI data for July is due at 0730 GMT