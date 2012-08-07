UPDATE 2-GTCR, Carlyle to buy contract research firm Albany Molecular
ZURICH Aug 7 Swiss stocks were expected to open flat on Tuesday, with investors seen looking for fresh catalysts, such as Chinese and U.S. economic numbers later this week.
The blue-chip SMI was indicated flat at 6,460 points, according to pre-market data by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* AFG Arbornia Forster reported a first half net loss of 11.3 million Swiss francs hit by a currency loss of 13.9 million. Sales fell to 594 million francs from 635 million last year with the company citing the impact of the cold winter weather on building activity.
* Helvetia Investment Foundation launches Swiss real estate asset group
* Partners Group invests in Novotel Nathan Road Hotel in Hong Kong
* LEM recorded a net profit of 10.7 million for Q1
ECONOMY
* The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July is remained steady at 2.9 percent.
* Data on the Swiss National Bank's forex reserves for July is due around 0700 GMT
* Inflation data for July is due at 0715 GMT
