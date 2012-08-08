ZURICH Aug 8 Swiss stocks were expected to open
slightly lower on Wednesday, in line with other European indexes
as investors remained guarded over the euro zone's ongoing debt
crisis.
The blue-chip SMI was indicated 0.1 percent lower at
6,450 points, according to pre-market data by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
Swisscom
Swisscom lowered its full-year sales guidance due
to the strong Swiss franc against the euro, but said it would
keep its dividend unchanged at 22 Swiss francs ($22.74) per
share if targets are met.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has poached UBS's
Asia mergers-and-acquisitions head Stephen Gore to
helm its M&A unit for the Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan,
two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* DKSH said first-half profit after tax increased
by 23.6 percent to 81 million Swiss francs ($83.73 million) on a
16 percent rise in sales to 4.2 billion francs, and backed its
positive outlook.
* Kuoni said following the acquisition of Gullivers
Travel Associates in May 2011 and the introduction of the new
group structure in October 2011, reporting for the 2012
financial year will be based on its new organizational
structure.
* ADB said its first-half loss narrowed on revenue
of 214 million dollars, an increase of 24.5 percent from 172
million dollars recorded in the same period of the last year.
* Precious Woods Holding director Rudolf Wehrli to
step down from the board following his nomination to become the
new chairman of Economiesuisse.
ECONOMY
The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped to -17 points in
the third quarter from -8 points in the previous quarter, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9674 Swiss francs)