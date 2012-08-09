ZURICH Aug 9 Swiss stocks are set to edge higher on Thursday, amid good earnings from heavyweight Nestle and as data showing a drop in China's consumer inflation fuelled expectation of further policy easing to boost growth.

The Swiss Market Index was is set to rise 0.4 percent at 6,481 according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

NESTLE

Nestle, the world's biggest food group, expects raw material prices to ease in the second half of the year, helping it meet its outlook despite continued tough markets after it reported forecast-beating first half results.

ADECCO

Adecco, the world's largest temporary staffing firm, cautioned on Thursday of challenges ahead in Europe as top market France and other euro zone countries look unlikely to emerge anytime soon from the paralysing debt crisis.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, beat expectations with a second-quarter profit and struck an upbeat note for the months ahead, saying policy prices were rising.

BANKS

*The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) has bought two more CDs of Swiss banking data from a whistleblower detailing Germans' financial holdings in the Alpine republic in order to assist their hunt for tax evaders, according to German daily Financial Times Deutschland (FTD), which reported that the NRW town of Wuppertal had bought one CD of UBS data from and Aachen had also purchased a CD with Swiss banking data.

*U.S. prosecutors have offered several former junior UBS AG employees protection from criminal charges in exchange for their cooperation with their expanding probe into alleged interest-rate manipulation, the Wall Street Journal reported.

*UBS was in talks with State Street Corp about a possible combination of their asset management businesses, but those talks fell through in June, according to two people familiar with the situation.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Gottex Fund Management Holdings Limited said an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders approved the company's proposed share buyback.

Gottex also said that its acquisition of Penjing Asset Management concluded after receiving all relevant regulatory approvals.

*Bucher said first-half sales rose by 21 percent to 1.381 billion Swiss francs ($1.42 billion), operating profit rose by 50 percent to 133 million francs, and profit by 64 percent to 90 million francs. Order intake decreased by 9 percent to 1.081 billion as a result of economic conditions, but the company to expect an improvement in sales, operating profit and profit for the year.

*Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said the Dutch Regulatory Agency (MEB) declined approval of Cortiment against colitis on the grounds of clinical relevance.

*Inficon said second-quarter sales fell 6.5 percent on the year to $75.5 million, and lifted its full-year forecasts to up to $310 million in sales and an operating profit of up to $54 million.

ECONOMY

An error by a U.S.-based trader at RBS Securities caused a sharp and unexpected rise in the euro against the Swiss franc on Monday, a spokesman for the bank told Reuters.

($1 = 0.9721 Swiss francs)