ZURICH, Aug 13 - Swiss shares are expected to open little
changed on Monday as investors weigh evidence of slowing global
growth against the prospects of more stimulus measures from
authorities around the world.
The Swiss Market Index is set to open flat at 6,482 according
to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
JULIUS BAER
Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday it to
had agreed to acquire Bank of America's Merrill Lynch
non-U.S. wealth management business, bumping up its assets by 40
percent.
For more, click on
BANKS
The leader of Germany's centre-left opposition, Sigmar
Gabriel, criticised Swiss banks for helping Germans avoid taxes,
giving a strongly worded radio interview on Sunday that could
put new strains on ties between the two neighbours.
Authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia would buy more leaked
Swiss bank data on wealthy Germans seeking to dodge taxes even
if a tax pact with Switzerland banning such purchases comes into
effect, the German state's finance minister said in an interview
on Sunday.
A deal between Switzerland and Germany that would tax German
assets in Swiss accounts has not yet led to a mass exodus of
German funds, the Swiss finance minister said in an interview on
Saturday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY