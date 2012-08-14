ZURICH Aug 14 Swiss stocks were indicated slightly higher on Tuesday, in line with other European bourses as investors bet a slew of economic releases in Europe and the United States later in the day might strengthen the case for more monetary stimulus.

The blue-chip SMI was indicated to rise 0.2 percent to 6,479 points, according to premarket data by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

LIBOR

Jay V. Merchant, who has come under federal scrutiny in the Libor manipulation scandal related to his tenure at Barclays Plc, left his position as head of swap trading at UBS on Monday, a UBS spokeswoman confirmed.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* In the six months to June 30, Schindler reported a net profit of 339 million francs, a decline of 2.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

* BCGE saw a sharp rise in operating profit for the half year to more than 45 million francs.

* On 9 August BKW submitted to the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications an application for an extension and a comprehensive maintenance concept for the long-term operation of Muehleberg nuclear power plant.

* Galenica said that after deducting minority interests, consolidated profit increased by 12.8 percent.

* Profits at Swiss asset manager GAM Holding fell 30 percent in the first half of 2012 as investors continued to shift money into low margin investments from riskier and more expensive products like hedge funds.

* Geberit reported a 5.4 percent rise in earnings per share for the first half of the year.

ECONOMY

* Producer and import price data for July is due at 0715 GMT, with the month-on-month print seen at -0.2 percent according to a Reuters poll.