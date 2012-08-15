ZURICH Aug 15 Swiss stocks are called to open
lower on Wednesday, as investors move to the sidelines and wait
for clear moves by central banks before increasing their
exposure to equities.
Switzerland's blue-chip Swiss market index is shaping to
open 0.3 percent lower at 6485, according to pre-market
indications provided by Julius Baer.
HOLCIM
Holcim reported a better-than-expected
second-quarter net profit of 379 million Swiss francs, up 9.2
percent, driven by emerging market growth and growth in North
America and confirmed its financial targets.
NESTLE
Nestle has no plans to split itself like rival
Kraft or spin off its Nespresso coffee unit, the food
and beverage maker's chairman Peter Brabeck said in an
interview.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said Swissmedic has approved Perjeta against breast
cancer in Switzerland.
ECONOMY