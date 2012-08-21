BRIEF-Shareholders apply to convert total of 5.4 mln Soktas Tekstil shares into tradable - KAP
* SHAREHOLDERS APPLY TO MKK TO CONVERT A TOTAL OF 5.4 MILLION NOMINAL SOKTAS TEKSTIL SHARES INTO PUBLICLY TRADABLE Source text for Eikon:
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
JULIUS BAER
Swiss private bank Julius Baer will limit a rights issue to help fund its buy of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's overseas wealth-management business to 500 million Swiss francs ($514.69 million)from an originally planned 750 million.
For more, click on
STRAUMANN
Swiss dental implant maker Straumann reports first-half results.
For more, click on
LINDT & SPRUNGLI
Chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli reports first-half results.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
* SHAREHOLDERS APPLY TO MKK TO CONVERT A TOTAL OF 5.4 MILLION NOMINAL SOKTAS TEKSTIL SHARES INTO PUBLICLY TRADABLE Source text for Eikon:
* favourable judgment for lewis in referral by national credit regulator to national consumer tribunal