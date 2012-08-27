ZURICH Aug 27 Swiss stocks were seen little moved on Monday with few significant drivers from markets elsewhere, on hold ahead of the annual meeting of global central bankers at Jackson Hole and awaiting more news on the euro zone crisis.

The blue-chip Swiss SMI was indicted 0.2 percent higher at 6,490 points, according to pre-market data provided by bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said its "armed antibody" T-DM1 drug significantly extended the lives of women with an aggressive type of breast cancer compared to those receiving the standard drug cocktail.

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer has suffered another theft of data pertaining to clients who may have taken advantage of banking secrecy to dodge taxes in Germany, its chief executive told a newspaper on Sunday.

NOBEL BIOCARE

Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare Holding AG is hoping to grow at a high single-or low double-digit rate, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Sunday.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

Lindt & Spruengli can source cocoa from a variety of places around the world if one country's yield suffers due to rainfall, the gourmet chocolate maker's chief executive said. Ernst Tanner, at Lindt since 1993, also told the newspaper Le Temps on Saturday that acquisitions were not imminent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SFS Group to Acquire Unisteel, a Singapore-Based Leading Precision Engineering Solutions Provider

* Metall Zug said H1 net income was at CHF 21.1 million (previous year: CHF 24.2 million).

* PubliGroupe with net result of CHF 10.8 million in first half 2012 under Swiss GAAP FER accounting standards

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank's move to cap the franc currency was an extraordinary reaction to extraordinary circumstances, the new head of the bank's campaign against more gains for the currency was on Sunday quoted as saying.