ZURICH Aug 30 Swiss stocks are expected to edge
lower on Thursday, tracking overnight stock market declines in
Asia, which fell on worries over the weak global economy, while
traders added that doubts over the European Central Bank's (ECB)
response to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis could also weigh
on equity markets.
Switzerland's blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI, was
indicated 0.2 percent lower at 6411 in pre-market indications
provided by Julius Baer.
NOVARTIS
* Novartis said a lung drug to treat so-called smoker's
cough would be submitted to European and Japanese health
authorities later this year after meeting Phase III study goals.
* U.S. health regulators approved Novartis AG's
drug Afinitor Disperz for the treatment of a rare brain tumor in
children of age one year and above.
For more, click on
BKW
Switzerland's Muehleberg nuclear power plant is safe, its
operator BKW said, after conducting tests on one of its
pressure vessels after a similar model in Belgium was found to
be faulty.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Baloise said first-half profit rose 7.8 percent
to 219.3 million Swiss francs ($229.49 million)despite the
persistently uncertain economic environment of very low interest
rates, the volatility in financial markets, and the strength of
the Swiss franc, with all business units contributing to this
profit.
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said first-half net
profit rose to 61.6 million francs, with 2 million francs of net
new money, hit by individual public institutions withdrawing
assets.
* Helvetia said it is taking over the portfolio of
SEV Versicherungen Genossenschaft and its approximately 15,000
policyholders, strengthening its individual life business and
gaining access to a new customer segment.
*Implenia said first-half profit rose to 13.1
million francs from 4.2 million francs, and that it is confident
based on a 9.1 percent rise in its order book to 3.283 billion.
* Siegfried said first-half net profit was 13.2
million francs on revenue of 178.7 million francs.
* Emmi said first-half net profit rose 11.4 percent
to 39.3 million francs amid a 2.2 percent rise in net sales to
1.339 billion.
* Tamedia said first-half net profit fell 16
percent to 73.7 million Swiss francs ($77.12 million) amid a 5.4
percent drop in revenue, reflecting the lackluster Swiss
advertising market.
* SIX Swiss Exchange said its Sanction Commission decided
that Dufry did not breach its obligations to disclose
management transactions. The warnings issued by the company to
two individuals required to report transactions complied with
the applicable rules.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9556 Swiss francs)