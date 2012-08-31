ZURICH, Aug 31 (Reuters) -
Swiss stocks are set to open steady on Friday, with
investors seen avoiding strong bets before Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech that could provide hints about
fresh stimulus measures.
Switzerland's blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI, was
indicated virtually unchanged at 6375 in pre-market indications
provided by Julius Baer.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse hired Morgan Stanley
investment banker Matthew Hind to run its Canadian metals and
mining investment banking practice, according to a company memo.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Daetwyler said its sealing technologies unit will
acquire some affiliated Asian companies active in rubber seals
and gaskets for the automotive industry, a bid to expand its
automotive business in Asia.
* Santhera said first-half sales of Catena stood at
1.7 million Swiss francs ($1.77 million), net cash burn was
lowered to 7.2 million francs resulting in a net loss of 5.5
million francs, and cash reserves of 16.2 million francs to
secure funding of the current operations into 2013 and well
beyond the expected decision by the European Medicines Agency on
the market application for Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy.
* Alpiq said posted a first-half loss 36 million
francs due to exceptional one-off items.
ECONOMY
