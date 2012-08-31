ZURICH, Aug 31 (Reuters) -

Swiss stocks are set to open steady on Friday, with investors seen avoiding strong bets before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech that could provide hints about fresh stimulus measures.

Switzerland's blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI, was indicated virtually unchanged at 6375 in pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse hired Morgan Stanley investment banker Matthew Hind to run its Canadian metals and mining investment banking practice, according to a company memo.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Daetwyler said its sealing technologies unit will acquire some affiliated Asian companies active in rubber seals and gaskets for the automotive industry, a bid to expand its automotive business in Asia.

* Santhera said first-half sales of Catena stood at 1.7 million Swiss francs ($1.77 million), net cash burn was lowered to 7.2 million francs resulting in a net loss of 5.5 million francs, and cash reserves of 16.2 million francs to secure funding of the current operations into 2013 and well beyond the expected decision by the European Medicines Agency on the market application for Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy.

* Alpiq said posted a first-half loss 36 million francs due to exceptional one-off items.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9610 Swiss francs)