Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly weaker on Monday, in
line with other European markets, nervous ahead of a meeting of
the European Central Bank on Thursday and with activity dampened
as U.S. markets are closed.
Switzerland's blue-chip SMI index was seen down 0.2 percent
at 6,373 points, according to pre-market indications provided by
Julius Baer. The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse is relocating dozens of back-office
jobs from Singapore to India and Poland as part of efforts to
cut costs, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
UBS
Three former UBS AG executives were
convicted on Friday of conspiring to deceive U.S. cities and
towns by operating a scheme to rig bids to invest municipal bond
proceeds.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis presents data at European Respiratory
Society Congress
* Valora Holding AG : Lorenzo Trezzini steps down as
CFO
* Helvetia reports first-half results
* LifeWatch AG board holds constructive dialogue
with recently formed shareholder group
*AFG disposes of Corporate Centre in Arbon
*Gurit prolongs supply contract with Aerospace
customer
*Castle Alt Inv AG - Transaction in Own Shares
*Altin AG publishes Half-yearly Report
ECONOMY
* Swiss retail sales for July due at 0715 GMT
* Swiss purchasing managers' index for August due at 0730
GMT