ZURICH, Sept 4 Swiss stocks were seen opening
little changed on Tuesday, as global markets were supported by
hopes for more stimulus from central banks as well as movement
on the euro zone debt crisis.
Switzerland's blue-chip SMI index was seen flat at 6,435
points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius
Baer. The following are some of the main factors
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
CREDIT SUISSE
A judge in Argentina has ordered the arrest of Credit Suisse
executive and former U.S. Treasury Undersecretary David Mulford
because he failed to testify over a 2001 Argentine debt swap,
the state news agency reported on Monday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis : Higher dose of Novartis drug Exelon
Patch approved by FDA for patients with mild to moderate
Alzheimer's disease
*Partners Group reports strong results for H1 2012,
with a 19 percent increase in EBITDA to CHF 127 million and
adjusted net profit of CHF 125 million
* Castle Alt Inv AG - Transaction in Own Shares
ECONOMY
* Gross domestic product fell 0.1 percent in the second
quarter compared with the first, the State Secretariat for
Economics said, after from a revised growth figure of 0.5
percent for the first three months of the year. Analysts polled
by Reuters had forecast a growth rate of 0.2 percent..