ZURICH, Sept 5 Swiss stocks were seen opening little changed on Wednesday after global markets fell as data showed U.S. manufacturing shrank at the sharpest pace in more than three years last month.

Switzerland's blue-chip SMI index was seen flat at 6,359 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ROCHE

Roche Holding AG, the world's biggest maker of cancer drugs, said it would build on its drive into personalised medicine to hold onto its long-term growth momentum and said it would keep up spending on research and development.

RICHEMONT

Richemont, the world's second largest luxury goods group, confirmed a bullish outlook on Wednesday, saying sales continued to be healthy, including in Asia, a particular concern for the luxury industry given cooling growth there.

SWISS RE

* Swiss Re, the world's second-biggest reinsurer, will book a third quarter gain of around $600 million due to the sale of its U.S.-based life insurance business.

* Reinsurers worldwide had $480 billion in capital available at the end of June, up 5 percent from the end of 2011 as the industry posted smaller disaster losses and charged higher prices in some areas, brokerage Aon Benfield said on Tuesday.

NOVARTIS

* Novartis says new data for Lucentis demonstrated the long-term efficacy and safety of the drug and also showed its benefits in treating a new condition, which Novartis will seek approval for.

* U.S. health regulators on Tuesday approved a Pfizer Inc pill f or a rare type of leukemia, another step in the company's effort to expand its oncology business. Pfizer's drug is meant for people who have CML with the Philadelophia mutation who cannot tolerate other medicines, such as Novartis AG's Gleevec, or whose cancer has stopped responding to the older treatments.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

* Swiss inflation data de 0715 GMT

* Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine due to hold a speech 0630 GMT