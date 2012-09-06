ZURICH, Sept. 6 Swiss stocks are set to idle on
Thursday, with investors reluctant to make big bets ahead of a
European Central Bank meeting scrutinized for a new bond-buying
plan.
Switzerland's blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI is
indicated virtually unchanged at 6,428, according to pre-market
indications provided by Julius Baer.
TRANSOCEAN
Transocean Chief Executive Steven Newman said on Wednesday
he was confident the offshore drilling contractor would
ultimately overturn an operating ban upheld by a panel of three
Brazilian federal judges last week.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group and Avista Capital Partners said
they have closed on the acquisition of Strategic Partners, Inc.
* Myriad Group AG said on Wednesday it has been
selected by mobile operators Celcom in Malaysia, Indosat in
Indonesia and Mobily in Saudi Arabia to deliver social mobile
messaging via Myriad Updates and drive monetization of the
mobile social experience for a combined subscriber base of over
70 million users.
* Clariant entered into a partnership with Emerald
Technology Ventures to invest in or cooperate with technology
companies active in the area of cleantech.
* Logitech shareholders approve resolutions,
including dividend, at annual general meeting.
* U-Blox Holding said first-half net profit rose
20.7 percent to 8.9 million Swiss francs and raised full-year
guidance to revenue of 165 million francs and EBIT of 20 million
francs.
* Infranor Inter annual general meeting.
* PSP Swiss Property AG at EPRA Conference.
ECONOMY