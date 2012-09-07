ZURICH, Sept 7 Swiss stocks are poised to open
slightly lower on Friday following strong gains the previous
session as markets cheered the European Central Bank's bond
buying plan, its latest effort to sedate the euro zone debt
crisis.
Switzerland's blue-chip Swiss Market Index, SMI is
set to open 0.1 percent lower at 6,524 points, according to
pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
A U.S. regulator has sued UBS accusing the Swiss bank of
violating federal and state laws through misrepresentations in
the sale of mortgage-backed securities to two credit unions that
later failed, according to a court filing.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Syngenta said Caroline Luscombe, Head of Human
Resources, will join the Executive Committee with effect from
October 1, 2012.
* Tornos announces restructuring as part of
strategic realignment.
* CREALOGIX Group sharpens its focus on the
financial industry.
* Kudelski's Nagra unit and Harmonic to
Power the World's First Commercial MPEG-DASH OTT Multiscreen
Service.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally
adjusted 2.8 percent in August from 2.7 percent in the previous
month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on
Friday.
* Swiss National Bank forex reserves data due at 0700 GMT.